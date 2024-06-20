Finnair to open spacious new Schengen Lounge at Helsinki Airport

Finnair is set to enhance the customer experience with the opening of its new Finnair Lounge on the Schengen side of Helsinki Airport on 9 July 2024.

Located near gate 21, the lounge offers increased comfort and space, accommodating up to 440 guests—150 more than the previous lounge. It features a variety of areas for dining, working, resting, and socializing.

Notably, it includes an exclusive Finnair Platinum Corner for Finnair Plus Platinum and Platinum Lumo members. Business Class Classic and Flex ticket holders, as well as Finnair Plus Gold members, can access the lounge, with entry also available for purchase.

Designed by Studio Joanna Laajisto, the lounge’s Nordic-inspired aesthetic incorporates wooden textures, soft forms, and warm colours, featuring furniture from Nordic brands like Artek, Nikari, and Gubi.