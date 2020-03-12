Finnair to launch flights from Brussels to Kittilä, north of the Arctic Circle, next winter

Finnair will start a scheduled service from Brussels to Kittilä, a Finnish town north of the Arctic Circle in the Lapland region, this upcoming winter season. The flights will be operated weekly on Saturdays from December 19 to 6 March 2021 with an Airbus A320.

The Airbus seating 174 passengers leaves Brussels (BRU) at 13:50, arriving at 18:05 in Kittilä (KTT). The return flight departs from Kittilä at 10:40 and arrives at Brussels at 13:00. Tickets are readily on sale.

The region is a popular holiday resort. The village of Levi is famous for skiing. It hosts a slalom event early each season on the Alpine World Cup circuit and offers both downhill and cross-country skiing to the public. Kittilä is also famous for being the location of the lowest recorded temperature in Finnish history: −51.5 °C, measured in January 1999 in Pokka. The polar night lasts from 14 December to 29 December.

TUI fly Belgium also has been operating weekly flights from Brussels to Kittilä since a few winters.