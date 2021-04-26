Finnair to fly to over 60 destinations in summer 2021 – flights to be added as travel gradually opens

Finnair is preparing to grow its flight schedule this summer with a focus on leisure destinations, as the vaccine roll-out is expected to enable the reopening of travel in many countries.

In June, Finnair will resume flights to destinations like Reykjavik, Bodø, Nice, Lisbon and Vilnius. Additional frequencies will also be added to Greek islands such as Rhodes, Chania and Santorini, as well as to Mallorca, Malaga and Alicante in Spain. Finnair’s summer destinations in Italy include Rome, Milan and Venice.

“We closely follow how travel regulations develop across our markets and have the flexibility to increase flights based on demand, seizing opportunities created when travel restrictions are lifted,” says Ole Orvér, Finnair’s Chief Commercial Officer.

In North America, the vaccine roll-out has progressed well, and Finnair will restart flights to Chicago and Los Angeles in mid-June and increase frequencies on the New York route to up to three flights per week. The restart of these flights is still subject to the development of US travel guidelines.

Travel guidelines are likely to change in many countries during the summer. To facilitate travel planning, Finnair will introduce a new AI-powered solution for customers to explore available destinations and keep up with the latest travel restrictions in different countries. Through the new tool on Finnair.com, customers can plan their travels and prepare for their journey easily using an interactive map. The solution is produced by Smartvel, a technology company specialising in destination content solutions for the travel industry.

Flexibility and peace of mind for summer travel plans

To offer customers peace of mind for making travel plans, Finnair has a flexible ticket change policy for all bookings made by 31 August 2021. This means that customers can make changes to their travel dates regardless of their ticket type.

Finnair Corona Cover has been extended and will now be included in bookings made up until 30 June 2021. The cover is offered at no additional cost with all flight tickets for trips departing on or before 31 August 2021 and which do not exceed 31 days, providing they have been purchased via the Finnair website or mobile app. This cover is available for customers travelling abroad from Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain or Ireland. Finnair Corona Cover is designed to supplement other travel insurance you may have and provides extra cover in case you test positive for COVID-19 while at your destination. The cover is provided by AIG Europe S.A. and by its Switzerland branch for Switzerland. Terms and conditions apply.

Finnair will continue its other safe travel measures and reviews them on a regular basis. For example, using a mask is still required for all customers and crew at the airport and onboard flights. Finnair encourages customers to arrive at the airport in good time before their flight, as travel document checks currently take more time than normal.

In line with the recommendation from the Finnish health authority, Finnair requires customers travelling to Finland to present a negative COVID-19 test certificate or proof of a previous COVID-19 infection. As of May 11, Finnair also accepts a COVID-19 vaccination certificate. There is no requirement for travellers aged between 12-15 to present a certificate.

Finnair summer 2021 destinations

Finland Europe Asia North America Ivalo Alicante Bangkok Chicago Kittilä Amsterdam Hong Kong Los Angeles Kuopio Berlin Seoul New York Kuusamo Bodø Shanghai Oulu Bryssel Singapore Rovaniemi Budapest Tokyo Tampere Chania Turku Copenhagen Vaasa Dublin Dubrovnik Düsseldorf Edinburgh Frankfurt Funchal Gazipasa Gdansk Göteborg Hamburg Heraklion Krakow Lisbon London Málaga Manchester Milan Moscow Munich Nice Oslo Palma de Mallorca Paris Prague Reykjavik Rhodes Riga Rome Split St. Petersburg Stockholm Tallinn Tel Aviv Venice Vilnius Visby Vienna Warsaw Zürich

