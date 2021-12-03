Finnair to debut Larnaca to Helsinki flights in summer 2022

Finnair will commence direct flights from Larnaca to Helsinki in the 2022 summer season. Flights will be operated by Airbus A320/A321, twice a week, every Tuesday and Sunday, running April 10-October 23, 2022.

“We are excited to meet the travel needs of the Cypriot travellers with non-stop flights from Larnaca to Helsinki this coming summer,” said Javier Roig, General Manager Europe South-EMEA. “We are also excited to give the opportunity to the Cypriot travellers for onward connections to over 100 destinations in Europe, the US and Asia.”

“Finland is an all-year destination, ideal for travelers looking for something different,” noted Christos Christou, Managing Director of APG Cyprus, General Sales Agent of Finnair in Cyprus. “We welcome the new flights from Larnaca and the opportunity we can offer to our Cypriot travellers to explore the modern and cosmopolitan Helsinki and the amazing Finnish countryside.”

Finnair is the flag carrier and largest airline of Finland, as well as a member of the oneworld alliance. The airline operates one of the most modern fleets in Europe, with new generation Airbus aircraft that offer comfortable and exceptional onboard services, and a smooth travel experience at Helsinki airport.

Source: Cyprus Mail