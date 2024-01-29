Finnair to cancel approximately 550 flights due to political strike in Finland on 1–2 February

Finnair is set to cancel around 550 flights on February 1-2, 2024, due to a political strike announced by several employee unions in Finland against the government. This strike will significantly impact operations at Helsinki Airport and Finnair’s flight services.

With approximately 280 flights per day in normal operations, the majority will be cancelled. Finnair aims to operate only a few flights during the strike, with affected customers being informed directly.

The airline will implement cancellations gradually, offering alternative routings to affected passengers. Long-haul flights with connections from Helsinki on strike days will be rerouted directly to destinations.

Ground services and inflight offerings may be affected, potentially causing delays.

Finnair has provided customers the option to change travel dates or receive refunds for affected flights, with rerouting efforts expected to take approximately two days. The airline expresses regret for the inconvenience caused and pledges to collaborate closely with partners to resume operations smoothly after the strike.