Finnair has received its 18th Airbus A350-900 aircraft, financed through export credit support exceeding €100 million from the export credit agencies of Germany, France, and the UK. The financing was arranged by Citibank Europe plc.

Finnair has ordered a total of 19 A350-900 XWB aircraft, with just one remaining to be delivered. Details of Finnair’s fleet are updated quarterly and available on the company’s website.