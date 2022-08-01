Finnair starts weekly service from Helsinki to Guangzhou, China

Finnair will operate a weekly service between its Helsinki hub (HEL) and Guangzhou (CAN) in China, starting 6 September. The flight will be operated with an Airbus A350 aircraft, with departures from Helsinki on Tuesdays and departures from Guangzhou on Thursdays. Flights are available through Finnair’s direct sales channels and travel agents as of today.

The Guangzhou flight offers connectivity to a range of Finnair’s European destinations with transfer testing, as required by the Chinese authorities, available at Helsinki Airport for the flight to Guangzhou. Further instructions available at finnair.com.

“We are excited to return to Guangzhou and look forward to gradually increasing our offering for the Chinese market,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair.

Finnair also flies to Shanghai once a week. Finnair has a network of some 70 European destinations for the winter season 2022. Helsinki Airport has been recently renovated to offer more space and an even better and more convenient transfer experience.