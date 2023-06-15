Finnair starts flights to Wroclaw, Poland; adds frequencies to Europe and Japan for summer 2024

Finnair has updated its traffic plan for 31 March – 26 October 2024. Finnair is responding to increased global travel demand by adding frequencies between its Helsinki hub and destinations in Northern and Central Europe as well as Japan for the summer season 2024. Finnair is also introducing Wroclaw in Poland as a new destination from 02 April 2024.

In Scandinavia, Finnair is adding frequencies to Tromsø and Trondheim in Norway and bringing back the flights it used to operate before the pandemic between Helsinki and Bergen that make a stopover in Stockholm, Arlanda. There will also be an additional morning frequency from Helsinki to Arlanda, as well as more frequencies to Billund, Denmark.

In Germany, there will be more frequencies to Düsseldorf and Hamburg. In the UK and Ireland, Finnair is adding frequencies to Manchester, Dublin and Edinburgh. Finnair is also adding more frequencies to both Tokyo Narita and Osaka in Japan.

In Poland, Finnair will increase frequencies to Krakow, reintroduce flights to Gdansk and introduce Wroclaw as a brand-new destination. Several large companies that originate from Finland and Asia are located in Southern Poland in or near Wroclaw. The vibrant city, known as Poland’s Silicon Valley, has a picture-perfect old town and a lively scene of art museums, cafes, restaurants and vintage shops.

“We are delighted to introduce Wroclaw as a new destination,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair. “Wroclaw is not only a welcome addition for business travellers but also an intriguing leisure destination for people looking for a city break in a picturesque setting.”