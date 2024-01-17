Finnair starts flights to Tartu, Estonia, European culture capital 2024

Finnair is set to launch a year-round service to Tartu (TAY) in Southern Estonia starting March 31, 2024. The route will connect Tartu to Helsinki with two daily flights six days a week. These flights, operated by ATR aircraft, are part of Finnair’s offerings and are supported by the Tartu City Government as PSO traffic.

Tartu, designated as the European Capital of Culture in 2024, will host over 300 events throughout the year.

The flight duration between Helsinki and Tartu is approximately 40 minutes, with departures from Helsinki at 13:50 and 23:55. Flights from Tartu will depart at 06:00 and 15:00. This new service complements Finnair’s existing flights between Helsinki and Estonia’s capital, Tallinn.

The flights will connect smoothly with Finnair’s extensive network, including destinations in Europe, Asia, and the US. Tickets are now available for purchase on Finnair.com and through travel agents.