Finnair starts flights to Bergen and Tromsø in Norway, operated by Widerøe

Finnair will start flying between Helsinki and Bergen and Tromsø in Norway on 14 December 2021. The routes will be operated by Norwegian regional airline Widerøe, and the flights are sold and marketed by Finnair.

“We are pleased to restart our services to Bergen and Tromsø,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair. “Finnish travellers will enjoy direct flights to the Norwegian coast, known for its breathtaking scenery and ideal opportunities for exploring the beautiful fjords. We are also happy to be able to offer our customers in Norway great connections to Finnair’s network in Europe, Asia and the United States.”

During the winter season until the end of March, flights from Bergen to Helsinki are operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. In the summer season from the beginning of April, Finnair will fly to Bergen daily. The flight between Tromsø and Helsinki takes place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight schedules will offer customers convenient connections to Finnair’s European network, as well as Finnair’s extensive connections to Asia and the United States.

The flights will be operated with Dash 8-400 aircraft. The onboard service will be based on the Finnair dual-class service concept.