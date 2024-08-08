Finnair sees passenger growth and capacity increase in July 2024

Finnair experienced significant growth in July 2024, transporting 1,155,100 passengers, marking an 8.7% increase from July 2023. The airline’s capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), rose by 9.1% year-on-year.

Including the wet lease-outs, capacity grew by 11.1% due to collaboration with Qantas. Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) increased by 7.3%, though the Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 83.5%.

Regional Performance Highlights

Asia : ASK up by 8.7%, RPK up by 8.9%, PLF at 85.2%.

: ASK up by 8.7%, RPK up by 8.9%, PLF at 85.2%. North Atlantic : ASK up by 9.4%, RPK up by 11.2%, PLF at 88.5%.

: ASK up by 9.4%, RPK up by 11.2%, PLF at 88.5%. Europe : ASK up by 11.2%, RPK up by 7.0%, PLF at 82.8%.

: ASK up by 11.2%, RPK up by 7.0%, PLF at 82.8%. Middle East : ASK down by 4.0%, RPK down by 4.5%, PLF at 77.2%.

: ASK down by 4.0%, RPK down by 4.5%, PLF at 77.2%. Domestic: ASK up by 14.8%, RPK up by 5.0%, PLF at 63.6%.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian (8.0%), European (10.7%), and North Atlantic (9.9%) traffic. However, numbers declined in Middle Eastern (-6.0%) and domestic (-1.4%) traffic.

Cargo and Punctuality

Cargo performance improved with total cargo tonnes up by 15.8% and revenue cargo tonne kilometres increasing by 16.9%. On-time performance dropped to 75.2% from 81.3% due to airspace and air traffic control capacity restrictions across Europe.