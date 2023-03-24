Finnair scheduled flights to five of Finavia’s regional airports continued until 2024

Finnair has announced that it will continue regular scheduled flights to the airports of Kajaani, Kokkola-Pietarsaari, Kemi-Tornio, Jyväskylä and Joensuu until 28 April 2024.

Finnair has operated the routes tendered by Traficom to the five regional airports since the end of 2022. The company announced in its statement that it will continue to operate the routes also during the extension period from 31 July 2023 to 28 April 2024.

There are ten weekly flights from Helsinki Airport to Jyväskylä, Joensuu and Kajaani Airports. Kemi-Tornio and Kokkola-Pietarsaari flights are operated as a triangular route 14 times a week.

The routes are flown with ATR72 aircraft operated by the airline Norra.

20.3.2023 at 15:32