Finnair resumes flights to Tokyo Narita with four weekly frequencies, avoiding Russian airspace

As of 9 March 2022, Finnair flies to Tokyo Narita airport four times a week out of Helsinki, avoiding the Russian airspace. The flight time is approximately 13 hours and the flights connect smoothly to Finnair’s European network via its home hub Helsinki Airport.

“Japan is one of our most important markets, and we want to continue offering safe and reliable connections between Helsinki and Tokyo also in this situation”, says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair. “Japan is also an important cargo market, and air connections are needed to keep cargo moving.”

Finnair flies from Helsinki to Tokyo Narita four times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, departing at 17.30 local time. The Tokyo-Helsinki route is operated on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays departing at 22.40 local time. The flights are now available at Finnair.com.

Earlier this week Finnair cancelled its flights to China, Japan and South Korea until March 6, 2022. Finnair continues to fly to Bangkok, Delhi, Phuket and Singapore, with a longer routing that avoids Russian airspace. Finnair flies to Bangkok and Phuket also from Stockholm Arlanda in addition to Helsinki.

“We continue to evaluate possible alternative routings for our flights to China and South Korea and will communicate on these as soon as the plans are finalised”, Orvér says.

Finnair communicates flight changes and cancellations directly to customers who have bookings that are affected by these changes. In case of flight cancellation, customers can change their travel times, accept an alternative flight, or apply for a full refund for the unused ticket.