Finnair resumes flight connections to Stockholm Bromma after many years

Finland’s flag carrier and largest airline announces that it will make available new flight connections to Stockholm Bromma (BMA) airport from 29 October. The expansion is a response to the increasing demand for travel between Finland and Sweden.

The new flights to Stockholm-Bromma airport include eleven new weekly frequencies with 72-seat ATR aircraft and will be operated by Finnair’s subsidiary Nordic Regional Airlines – Norra. Finnair will continue to offer six daily frequencies between Stockholm Arlanda and Helsinki, as well as four daily frequencies between Gothenburg and Helsinki. With increased connections, it is hoped to be able to meet the increased demand among both leisure and business travellers.

Source: Realtid