Finnair reports strong August 2024 performance with over 1 million passengers and cargo growth

In August 2024, Finnair carried 1,062,400 passengers, marking a 9.5% increase compared to August 2023. The airline’s capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), rose by 9.3%, driven by expanded narrow-body operations after ending wet lease agreements with British Airways.

Increased frequencies to Japan and Dallas contributed to a 10.9% capacity boost, particularly in Asian and North Atlantic traffic. Despite this, the Passenger Load Factor (PLF) fell slightly to 78.6%.

Key growth areas included Asian traffic (ASKs up 11.2%) and European traffic (up 11.8%), while Middle Eastern capacity dropped by 5.1%.

Cargo performance was also strong, with a year-on-year increase of 11.5% in total cargo tonnes. However, on-time performance dipped to 76.7%, affected by European airspace and air traffic control constraints.