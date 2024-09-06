Finnair reports strong August 2024 performance with over 1 million passengers and cargo growth

By
André Orban
-
0
0

In August 2024, Finnair carried 1,062,400 passengers, marking a 9.5% increase compared to August 2023. The airline’s capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), rose by 9.3%, driven by expanded narrow-body operations after ending wet lease agreements with British Airways.

Increased frequencies to Japan and Dallas contributed to a 10.9% capacity boost, particularly in Asian and North Atlantic traffic. Despite this, the Passenger Load Factor (PLF) fell slightly to 78.6%.

Key growth areas included Asian traffic (ASKs up 11.2%) and European traffic (up 11.8%), while Middle Eastern capacity dropped by 5.1%.

Cargo performance was also strong, with a year-on-year increase of 11.5% in total cargo tonnes. However, on-time performance dipped to 76.7%, affected by European airspace and air traffic control constraints.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.