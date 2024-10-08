Finnair reports 10.2% passenger growth in September 2024, with strong cargo performance and increased capacity

In September 2024, Finnair carried over 1 million passengers, reflecting a 10.2% increase compared to the same month in 2023.

Capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), rose by 9.0% year-on-year due to additional narrow-body aircraft and increased Asian traffic, especially to Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya. However, the Passenger Load Factor (PLF) dropped slightly to 76.3%.

While Asian and European traffic saw significant growth, North Atlantic and Middle Eastern routes experienced declines.

Finnair’s cargo sector continued to perform strongly, with a 9.2% increase in total cargo tonnes.

Additionally, 79.7% of flights arrived on time, slightly down from 82.8% the previous year.