Finnair re-started flights from Helsinki Airport to Mumbai after 13 years

Finnair’s new route to Mumbai, India, was celebrated at Helsinki Airport on August 6, 2022. The last time Finnair operated the route between Helsinki Airport and Mumbai International Airport (BOM) was in 2009. The reopened connection will be operated three times a week.

“We are very happy for Finnair’s reopened connection to Mumbai! The opening of the connection to India shows that the transfer traffic via Helsinki Airport is recovering”, says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Senior Vice President, Sales and Route Development.