Finnair re-opens operations to Shanghai with weekly flights as of 23 July

Finnair has received permission from Chinese authorities to begin operating one weekly flight as of 23 July between Helsinki and Shanghai with its Airbus A350 aircraft. The flight schedule will be published in all Finnair sales channels.

Finland has opened its borders for work-related travel from China but entry to Finland is still restricted for the time being pending an EU level decision on reciprocity.

Finnair currently offers smooth connections to 24 European destinations from Helsinki.

“The re-opening of our Shanghai route is great news for our customers and an important step for us, as China continues to play a key role in Finnair’s strategy”, says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair. “We look forward to increasing our service to the Chinese market soonest.”

Finnair flies to over 30 destinations in July, operating altogether 80-90 flights per day, and is increasing both routes and frequencies in August and September. Finnair updates its traffic plan on a weekly basis and has the capability to add flights at a rapid pace, as travel restrictions are removed and travel demand recovers. Long-haul flights to Asia are also supported by cargo demand.

JULY 20, 2020