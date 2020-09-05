Finnair re-opens operations to Nanjing for September and October with a weekly frequency

Finnair has received permission from Chinese authorities to operate one weekly flight between Helsinki and Nanjing as of 11 September. The route will be operated with Airbus A350 aircraft until 18 October, and it supports cargo and passenger travel demand between Europe and China. The flight schedule is published in all Finnair sales channels.

Finnair currently offers smooth connections to 30 destinations in Europe and Finland from its Helsinki hub.

“We are happy to be able to serve another destination in China, which continues to be a key market for us,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair. “In September we are flying to Mainland China (Shanghai and Nanjing) two times per week and look forward to further increasing our service to the Chinese market soonest.”

Finnair currently serves some 40 destinations in Europe and Asia, operating altogether 80-90 flights per day. Finnair constantly reviews its traffic plan and has the capability to add flights and re-open destinations at a rapid pace, as travel restrictions are removed and travel demand recovers. Long-haul flights to Asia are also supported by cargo demand.