Finnair plane towed from runway at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

A Finnair Airbus A350-900 registered OH-LWE arriving from New York JFK as flight AY16 experienced technical problems after landing at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, necessitating it to be towed from the runway.

This incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, 19 May, and the issue affected the plane’s ground manoeuvrability, according to Pauliina Palttala from Finnair’s communications department. The problem did not impact the flight itself and was only noticed during ground operations.

Other air traffic was temporarily halted until the plane was towed to the gate, but no major delays were reported for other flights. The specific cause of the technical problem remains undetermined.

While such incidents are uncommon, they do happen occasionally, Palttala noted.