Finnair opens direct route from Helsinki Airport to Bodø, Norway

On Saturday, 27 May 2023, Finnair launched a new direct route from Helsinki Airport to Bodø in Norway. During the summer season, flights will be operated to the picturesque coastal town three times a week: on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“Finnair’s route opening is great news! This summer, nearly 130 direct routes will be flown from Helsinki Airport to destinations around the world. Charming Bodø is one of the many destinations that passengers can experience when travelling from Finavia airports,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s SVP responsible for route development.

During the summer season, Finnair will fly directly to Bodø three times a week: on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The route is operated with ATR-72 aircraft. The estimated flight time is 2 hours 35 minutes.

In addition to Bodø, Helsinki Airport also offers direct flights to Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim and Tromsø in Norway.

Bodø also serves as a gateway to the world-famous Lofoten archipelago, located just a ferry ride away from the town.