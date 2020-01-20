Finnair opens a route to Bodø, Norway

Finnair will open a new route to Bodø, Northern Norway. The route will be operated on Sundays between the end of May and September. During the busiest time of the season (17th of June−20th of August), the route will be operated also on Wednesdays.

“Our destinations in Norway attract travellers and the amazing nature of Bodø will surely interest Finnish travellers who are interested in nature and outdoors”, says Sari Fairchild, Finnair’s Head of Sales and Global Strategic Accounts.

Other Finnair’s destinations in Norway are Oslo, Bergen, Tromssa and Trondheim.

Source: Finnair (in Finnish)

20.1.2020 at 08:15