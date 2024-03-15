Finnair long-haul flights make stopovers due to strike causing fuel shortage at Helsinki

Finnair’s long-haul flights from Finland are making stopovers in European cities to refuel amidst a strike affecting fuel supply. The airline’s flights to destinations such as New York, Seoul, and Tokyo are landing in airports like Stockholm Arlanda and Budapest for refuelling to ensure they have enough fuel to complete their journeys.

According to Finnair’s communications director, Päivyt Tallqvist, this measure was planned in advance to mitigate the impact of the fuel shortage caused by the strike. Passengers affected by these stopovers are being informed of the situation during their flights.

The refuelling strategy aims to maintain sufficient aviation fuel in Helsinki while the strike persists. Additionally, flights within Europe are conducting refuelling stops to ensure they can return to Helsinki with enough fuel for subsequent flights.

This precautionary measure was implemented as the strike commenced, ensuring Finnair’s operational continuity amidst the challenging situation.