Finnair introduces one-way ticket fares for its flights within Europe

Finnair brings customers more choice and flexibility by introducing a new, one-way fare structure for its intra-Europe and domestic flights from 12 January 2021. One-way tickets with competitive fares are now available for all Finnair intra-Europe and domestic flights in all purchase channels.

“We want to offer our customers more choice and flexibility, and removing the complexity of return fare rules makes buying simpler and more transparent. Now the best fare levels will be available for all customers regardless of the length of stay in the destination. This is something our customers have wished for,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair.

The best Finnair fares are available on Finnair.com and Finnair mobile app, where shopping for either return or one-way tickets is made easy. Customers can still choose a return ticket instead of one-way. No changes are required to bookings made before 12 January 2021.

“We expect travel demand to gradually pick up towards and during the summer, and we will increase our offering accordingly. One-way pricing is one way of stimulating demand and making it easier to plan travels in this situation,” says Orvér.

Finnair will continue all its safe travel measures in 2021 and revises them on a regular basis. For example, using a mask is still required for all customers and crew at the airport and onboard flights.

To offer customers peace of mind for making travel plans, Finnair has continued its flexible ticket change policy for bookings made latest on 31 August 2021.

Starting in 2021, Finnair is also extending active Finnair Plus tier tracking periods by 6 months for all members. On top of that, Finnair has frozen the expiration of Finnair Plus award points, meaning no points will expire before the end of August 2021.