Finnair in November 2023: Passenger growth amid seasonal shifts and regional challenges

The November 2023 report from Finnair shows an 8.1% increase in passenger traffic compared to the same period last year, although it’s 11.8% lower than October 2023 due to seasonal changes and a day less in November.

The company’s growth aligns with reduced pandemic impacts and the closing of Russian airspace, which continues to affect certain traffic, especially to Asia.

The report details changes in capacity, passenger load factors, and traffic performance across regions. Notably, cargo figures surged due to collaborations and increased capacity in Asian routes. However, November saw a dip in on-time flights compared to the previous month.