Finnair has been granted credit support in excess of 100 million euros

As a part of Finnair’s rebuild programme, the company has been granted export credit support in excess of 100 million euros from the export credit agencies of Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Credit support has been offered to qualified purchasers of Airbus aircraft and, in this case, it has been granted for the Airbus A350-900 aircraft that was delivered to Finnair in September 2020. Finnair has mandated JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., London Branch to arrange the financing.

Finnair has ordered a total of 19 new A350-900 XWB aircraft from Airbus, of which 16 have been delivered as of September 1, 2020.

The fleet operated and/or owned by Finnair is shown at the company website at https://www.finnair.com/gb/gb/flights/fleet and updated on a quarterly basis in the company’s financial reports.

Finnair Plc Investor News 11 December 2020 at 9.00 a.m. EET