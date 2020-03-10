Finnair further adjusts its European traffic in April due to the impacts of the coronavirus

Due to the impacts of the coronavirus situation, Finnair has already cancelled approximately 1,400 flights from its network and is now further adjusting its network to the decreased demand.

Finnair is decreasing the seat capacity of its European traffic in April by over 20 percent, by cancelling altogether approximately 2,400 flights and by switching to smaller aircraft on certain routes, based on the demand outlook.

The main changes to Finnair’s domestic and European network in April are:

Finnair is cancelling all flights to Jyväskylä, Kajaani, Kokkola and Kemi in Finland between 1-30 April.

Finnair is cancelling its flights to Bologna, Stuttgart, Split, Umeå and Venice between 29 March and 30 April.

Finnair will fly to Mariehamn with triangle flights via Bromma.

Finnair is reducing frequencies to the following destinations between 29 March and 30 April: Gothenburg flown with 14 weekly frequencies instead of the normal 27 weekly frequencies. Copenhagen flown with 27 weekly frequencies (normally 39) Stockholm Bromma flown with 17 weekly frequencies (normally 28) Stockholm Arlanda flown with 45 weekly frequencies (normally 55) Moscow flown with 21 weekly frequencies (normally 28) Tallinn flown with 53 weekly frequencies (normally 58) Barcelona flown with 14 weekly frequencies (normally 21) Hamburg flown with 14 weekly frequencies (normally 21) Berlin flown with 21 weekly frequencies (normally 28) Warsaw flown with 14 weekly frequencies (normally 21) Brussels flown with 19 weekly frequencies (normally 24) Tromso flown with 2 weekly frequencies (normally 3) Trondheim flown with 4 weekly frequencies (normally 5) Bergen is flown with 6 weekly frequencies (normally 7) Vaasa flown with 20 weekly frequencies (normally 33) Oulu flown with 54 weekly frequencies (normally 66) Joensuu flown with 20 weekly frequencies (normally 31) Kuopio flown with 32 weekly frequencies (normally 43) Turku flown with 22 weekly frequencies (normally 33)

Finnair will fly to St Petersburg and to Vilnius with ATR aircraft instead of Embraer 190 aircraft in April.

Flights that were scheduled to be operated with an Airbus 350 to Brussels will be operated with Airbus 321 aircraft in April, as is one of the two daily wide-body frequencies between Helsinki and London.

In addition to these, Finnair will cancel individual flights on some routes where load factors are very low due to the coronavirus situation.

Finnair will communicate flight cancellations directly to customers who have bookings on these flights. Customers can then either seek for a full ticket refund or postpone their travel by contacting Finnair’s customer services.

In addition, Finnair is offering customers with bookings on Finnair flights full flexibility to change their travel dates without a change fee until November 30, 2020.

Finnair will continue to follow the impacts of the coronavirus situation on demand for flights and will communicate further changes to its flights if such decisions are made.