Finnair flight Helsinki – Milano returned to Helsinki after technical problems

A Finnair plane (Embraer 190 reg. OH-LKE) heading to Milan Malpensa, Italy, on flight AY1751 had to make a U-turn off the coast of Estonia and return to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Sunday morning.

The decision to divert was made due to a minor fault in the aerodynamic protection of the wing that was discovered after takeoff.

Although the fault was repaired in Helsinki, there was no danger to the passengers, and the plane could still fly without the affected part. Nevertheless, passengers were asked to disembark in Helsinki and were later flown to Milan on another Finnair plane (Embraer 190 reg. OH-LKR pictured above), arriving at their destination about two and a half hours behind schedule.