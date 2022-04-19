Finnair flies to 77 destinations in winter 2022, as travel continues to recover

Finnair has updated its offering for winter 2022-2023, with a view to the Russian airspace closure. Finnair flies to ten Asian destinations, five US destinations, and 62 European destinations from its Helsinki hub during the winter. Finnair also has direct flights to the US and Thailand from Stockholm Arlanda.

“We are happy to see travel recovering at a rapid pace, and our winter network caters to the needs of both corporate and leisure travellers,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair.

Finnair’s US offering comprises daily flights to New York John F Kennedy airport from Helsinki, three weekly flights to Los Angeles and Miami, and four weekly flights to Dallas Fort Worth, and Chicago O’Hare. From Stockholm Arlanda, Finnair offers three weekly direct flights to New York JFK, Los Angeles, and Miami. Finnair’s new Premium Economy travel class and the totally renewed long-haul cabins are available on all departures to and from New York for both Helsinki and Arlanda.

In Asia, Finnair continues to serve Delhi, Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo Narita with daily flights connecting to Finnair’s extensive European network. Finnair also flies to its new destination Mumbai four days a week, to Hong Kong 7 times a week, and to Shanghai once a week. Holiday travellers to Thailand enjoy up to 14 weekly frequencies to Bangkok, three weekly frequencies to Phuket and two weekly frequencies to Krabi. Finnair flies to Bangkok and Phuket also from Stockholm Arlanda with two weekly frequencies to each destination. Due to the closure of Russian airspace, Finnair continues to suspend flights to Tokyo Haneda, Nagoya, Osaka and Sapporo for the winter season.

Finnair’s European offering comprises approximately 60 routes, including double dailies to and from most European capitals, serving the needs of both leisure and corporate travellers. Finnair offers smooth connections from Europe to its Asian and US network, as well as to the popular winter destinations Ivalo, Kittilä and Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland. Lapland offers authentic winter experiences from skiing to husky rides, and those wishing to catch the magic of the Northern Lights have plenty of opportunities for that.