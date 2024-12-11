Finnair faces flight disruptions as pilots begin standby ban amidst labour dispute

Negotiations between Service Sector Employers Palta and the Finnish Air Line Pilots’ Association (SLL) have stalled, with SLL rejecting a settlement proposed by the National Conciliator. As a result, Finnair pilots will commence a standby ban on December 12, adding to an existing overtime ban.

Key impacts:

Standby pilots will not be available, forcing Finnair to cancel flights on short notice when disruptions occur.

Affected passengers will be rerouted automatically and notified via email or SMS, with care and accommodation provided if delays extend overnight.

Finnair’s COO, Jaakko Schildt, expressed regret over the disruptions, highlighting their potential impact on holiday travel and Finland’s tourism sector. Schildt emphasised the need for collaborative solutions, citing challenges such as the closed Russian airspace that strain the airline’s competitiveness and operational stability.