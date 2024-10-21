Finnair expands Summer 2025 flights to the U.S. and Asia, boosting connectivity

For summer 2025, Finnair will expand flights to key U.S. and Asian destinations, including increased frequencies to Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, Osaka, Nagoya, and Shanghai.

Dallas will see a significant boost, with 11 weekly flights, up from six in 2024. Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles will also get additional flights. This expansion strengthens connections to American Airlines’ extensive North and South American networks.

In Asia, Finnair will fly daily to Osaka, the host city of World Expo 2025, and increase service to Nagoya and Shanghai, offering travellers greater access to Japan and China.