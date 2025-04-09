Finnair expands Nordic network for Summer 2026 with new Alta route and more flights

Finnair is enhancing its Nordic coverage for summer 2026 with a new route to Alta, Norway, and increased service to several popular destinations. The new Alta route, operating five times weekly via Kittilä from March 29 to October 22, will use a 68-seat ATR aircraft. Known for its arctic landscapes and northern lights, Alta is also a growing cruise destination.

Other highlights include:

Tromsø service extended to summer, five times weekly via Rovaniemi.

Ivalo–Kirkenes flights increased to five per week.

More flights to Nordic capitals: +7 weekly to both Stockholm and Copenhagen, +2 to Reykjavik.

Seasonal boosts: Billund (8x), Visby (7x), and Bodø (6x) weekly from June 8 to August 9.

Lapland spring skiing supported with more April flights to Ivalo and Kittilä.

Finnair aims to attract summer travellers seeking authentic nature and multi-destination Nordic adventures.