Finnair expands London to Helsinki route with increased daily flights

Finnair is significantly increasing its flight frequency on the popular London Heathrow to Helsinki route. Starting October 27, 2024, the airline will add two extra daily flights, marking a 50% capacity increase. This enhancement will see up to six daily flights in each direction, providing better connections across the Nordics, Baltics, and Asia.

The new services will depart Heathrow at 09:55 and 13:10, with returns from Helsinki at 10:55 and 21:25. These flights will continue through summer 2025, catering to peak travel periods for both business and leisure travellers. Finnair’s short-haul Airbus A320s and A321s will operate the new flights, complementing the existing fleet that includes A350s and A330s.