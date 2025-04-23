Finnair drops Swedish from on-board announcements, sparks backlash

Finnair has stopped using Swedish in its in-flight announcements as of April, limiting announcements to only Finnish and English. The decision, based on a passenger survey, cites complaints about long, repetitive messages.

While Finnair claims the move is minor, since Swedish hasn’t been a required onboard language since 2017, the change has triggered strong backlash, particularly from Swedish speakers in Finland and Sweden.

Critics argue the airline is marginalising Swedish and failing to uphold Finland’s bilingual heritage. Some staff members also disagree with the policy but say they must follow orders.

Finnish-Swedish political representatives, including Minister Joakim Strand and Parliament Speaker Henrik Wickström, have condemned the move and are seeking dialogue with Finnair, citing concerns over safety, inclusivity, and Finland’s international image.

Approximately 5% of the Finnish population speaks Swedish as their native language at home.