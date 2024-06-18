Finnair completes €200 million long-haul cabin overhaul, enhancing customer experience

Finnair has successfully completed a comprehensive €200 million refurbishment of its long-haul fleet, ensuring all aircraft are now equipped with upgraded cabins. This significant investment aims to elevate the customer experience across its long-haul routes.

Key Upgrades

Business Class : Introduction of a revolutionary new seat designed in collaboration with Collins Aerospace, providing versatile seating and sleeping positions within a fixed shell lounge.

: Introduction of a revolutionary new seat designed in collaboration with Collins Aerospace, providing versatile seating and sleeping positions within a fixed shell lounge. Premium Economy : A brand-new cabin class offering enhanced comfort and amenities.

: A brand-new cabin class offering enhanced comfort and amenities. Economy Class: Refreshed design for improved passenger experience.

First launched in 2022, the state-of-the-art cabins are now available across Finnair’s entire fleet of A350 and A330 aircraft. Passengers traveling between Helsinki and destinations in the US, Middle East, and Asia can now enjoy a consistent, high-quality onboard experience.

Customer and Industry Recognition

Awards : The new cabin has won several accolades, including ‘Cabin Concept of the Year’ by Onboard Hospitality, ‘Best Cabin Innovation’ by APEX, and ‘Best Cabin (First & Business Class)’ at the Yacht and Aviation Awards.

: The new cabin has won several accolades, including ‘Cabin Concept of the Year’ by Onboard Hospitality, ‘Best Cabin Innovation’ by APEX, and ‘Best Cabin (First & Business Class)’ at the Yacht and Aviation Awards. Positive Feedback: According to Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer of Finnair, customer satisfaction has significantly increased following the cabin upgrades. The innovative Business Class seat and Premium Economy cabin have received excellent feedback.

Design Inspiration

The cabin design draws from Finnair’s Nordic heritage, featuring a warm, dark, and comforting color scheme that aligns with the aesthetic of the airline’s non-Schengen lounges at Helsinki Airport.

Future Investments

Finnair will soon refurbish the cabins of its regional E190 aircraft, used for short-haul flights to popular Nordic destinations.

A new, larger lounge for Business Class customers and Finnair Plus tier members will open in the Schengen area of Helsinki Airport, with lounge access available as a travel extra for all customers.

Finnair’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its fleet and customer experience ensures that passengers can enjoy a seamless and luxurious journey, reflecting the airline’s dedication to excellence.