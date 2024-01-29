Finnair chooses WFS for comprehensive cargo handling services in Paris CDG

Finnair has partnered with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, to handle cargo services at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. WFS will provide cargo warehouse handling, domestic trucking services, and cargo reception points across France for Finnair.

The collaboration will support Finnair’s 28 weekly passenger flights connecting Paris with Helsinki. WFS will offer a full-service solution, including handling general cargoes, temperature-sensitive pharma shipments, perishables, frozen goods, valuable items, and dangerous goods.

Laurent Bernard, VP Cargo France at WFS, expresses pride in welcoming Finnair as a new customer and looks forward to supporting the airline’s cargo services growth on this important route.