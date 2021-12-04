Finnair carried 487,000 passengers in November 2021, 12.4% more than in October

Clear improvement in most passenger traffic figures, although the COVID-19 pandemic impact still visible in November; yet another excellent month for cargo

In November, Finnair carried 487,000 passengers, which was 472.7% more than in November 2020. The number of passengers in November 2021 was 12.4% more than in October 2021 (month-on-month figures are not fully comparable as there is one fewer day in November).

The COVID-19 impact, including the strict travel restrictions imposed by several countries, still affected all passenger traffic figures. It was particularly visible in the North Atlantic and Asian figures even though travel from both Finland and Sweden to the United States and e.g. Thailand opened during November, thus, increasing the number of passengers carried by Finnair.

The overall capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), increased in November by 397.2% year-on-year and by 22.1% month-on-month. Finnair operated, on average, 199 daily flights (cargo-only included), which was 151.9% more than in November 2020 and 15.0% more than in October 2021. The differences between capacity figures compared to November 2020 are explained by the longer average stage length of flights operated and by the larger gauge of aircraft operated. Finnair’s traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), increased by 802.7% year-on-year and by 20.7% month-on-month. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased by 20.7% points to 46.1% year-on-year but decreased by 0.5% points month-on-month.

The ASK increase in Asian traffic was 235.2% year-on-year. In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 489.5%. The ASKs in domestic traffic increased by 103.3%.

RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 623.3%, in European traffic by 1,002.1% and in domestic traffic by 157.5% year-on-year.

The PLF was 22.5% in Asian traffic and 29.5% in North Atlantic traffic but both were supported by the very strong cargo operations and a high cargo load factor. The PLF was 74.0% in European traffic and 69.7% in domestic traffic, both close to the pre-pandemic figures.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian traffic by 592.4%, in European traffic by 738.2% and in domestic traffic by 167.3% year-on-year.

In North Atlantic traffic, ASK, RPK and passenger number growth rates year-on-year cannot be calculated as there were no passenger flights in November 2020.

In November, available scheduled cargo tonne kilometres increased by 344.4% year-on-year (increased by 24.8% month-on-month) and revenue scheduled cargo tonne kilometres increased by 290.3% (increased by 23.9% month-on-month), both due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights, especially in North Atlantic traffic, in November 2020. Cargo-related available tonne kilometres increased by 104.4% year-on-year (increased by 8.2% month-on-month) and revenue tonne kilometres increased by 80.9% (increased by 4.8% month-on-month) and both include the cargo-only flights, operated mainly between Europe and Asia, as well as between Europe and North America. Even though cargo-only tonnes were down by 16.1% year-on-year and by 19.5% month-on-month, exceptionally strong demand for cargo capacity continued in November as the total cargo tonnes increased by 81.4% year-on-year and by 5.5% month-on-month (November was a new record month during the pandemic). Also, the cargo load factor remained high.

In November, 79.7% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (91.3%).

Traffic statistics for December 2021 will be published on Wednesday 5 January 2022.

Finnair Traffic Performance November 2021 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 487.0 472.7 2,249.6 -33.7 Available seat kilometres mill 2,002.4 397.2 9,555.7 -23.9 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 922.5 802.7 3,796.7 -52.7 Passenger load factor % 46.1 20.7p 39.7 -24.3p Cargo tonnes total 14,073.2 81.4 90,769.1 39.8 Available tonne kilometres mill 362.6 136.7 2,156.3 -6.2 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 184.5 181.2 1,006.6 -12.8 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 21.6 592.4 79.4 -84.1 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 745.5 235.2 3,557.1 -40.2 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 167.7 623.3 603.5 -84.2 Passenger load factor % Asia 22.5 12.1p 17.0 -47.1p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 339.7 738.2 1,559.6 -21.5 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 771.9 489.5 3,722.1 -24.7 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 571.3 1,002.1 2,436.3 -20.9 Passenger load factor % Europe 74.0 34.4p 65.5 3.1p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 15.1 N/A 54.2 -34.1 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 384.7 N/A 1,736.1 104.5 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 113.5 N/A 397.9 -38.5 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 29.5 N/A 22.9 -53.3p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 110.6 167.3 556.5 -32.5 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 100.3 103.3 540.3 -33.6 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 69.9 157.5 359.0 -27.4 Passenger load factor % Domestic 69.7 14.7p 66.4 5.7p Cargo traffic Europe tonnes 994.6 253.7 3,400.5 -61.5 North Atlantic tonnes 2,316.3 N/A 10,979.6 331.9 Asia tonnes 6,423.7 176.9 35,211.0 11.2 Domestic tonnes 35.5 17.0 316.6 2.4 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 9,770.1 271.3 49,907.6 15.2 Cargo flights tonnes** 4,303.0 -16.1 40,861.4 89.2 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 14,073.2 81.4 90,769.1 39.8 Available tonne kilometres* mill 130.4 104.4 838.4 26.9 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 102.3 80.9 668.8 53.4 Available sched. cargo tonne kms* mill 92.6 344.4 464.0 -1.2 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms mill 70.7 290.3 358.3 29.4 Cargo load factor* % 78.5 -10.2p 79.8 13.8p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 80.2 N/A 72.1 5.8p – Asia cargo load factor* % 81.0 -9.3p 84.7 20.7p Scheduled traffic cargo load factor* % 76.3 -10.6p 77.2 18.3p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points. N/A = not available).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne kilometres of available tonne kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 7 December 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EET