Finnair Cargo builds an air bridge between Europe and Asia with converted Airbus A350 aircraft

Passenger traffic has reduced to a minimum due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Finnair’s air cargo is still operating during this exceptional period. This week, Finnair will fly more than ten return flights on its A350 aircraft to Tokyo Narita, Seoul, Osaka, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

These cargo flights carry national emergency supplies to both Finland and Estonia, coronavirus samples from private healthcare provider Mehiläinen and critical supplies from other companies and organisations, as well as normal cargo, such as fresh fish. The flights are arranged both as charter as well as Finnair’s own commercial operations.

All cargo flights are flown on utilising Finnair’s A350 fleet. This week, to increase cargo capacity, the cabins of two A350s will be converted for cargo use. Previously, Finnair has only carried cargo in the hold.

“Although the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on our passenger traffic, Finnair still maintains cargo connections between Europe and Asia. Our committed team works around the clock to ensure that our customers receive the protective equipment and other supplies needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic” says Mikko Tainio, Managing Director of Finnair Cargo.

“We are working tirelessly on our cargo operations during these exceptional times. Cargo traffic is crucial at the moment, and I am glad that we have been able to implement a new business model and quickly create a new freight network. I want to thank the entire Finnair team for their incredibly hard work”, added Tainio.