Finnair cancels flights to Milan from 9 March to 7 April and to Rome from 12 March to 7 April

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Finland has updated their travel advice and advises to avoid unnecessary travel to Milan and Rome due to the coronavirus situation. Finnair will cancel flights to/from Milan between 9 March and 7 April 2020 and it will also cancel flights to/from Rome between 12 March and 7 April.

The cancelled flights are:

Flights AY1751/AY1752 to/from Milan between 9 March and 7 April 2020

Flights AY1761/1762, AY1763/1764, AY1767/1768 and AY1769/1770 to/from Rome between 12 March and 7 April 2020

If you have a booking on any of the disrupted flights, the airline will contact you personally via SMS and/or e-mail. Please go to Manage booking or Finnair App and check that they have your current contact information so that they can reach you in a case of disruption.

You can choose from the following options if your flight is cancelled:

Change your travel until 30 November 2020.

Finnair will do their best to re-route you to your destination.

You can apply for a refund for the unused part of your flight ticket and the purchased travel extras.

If you wish to make changes to your flights and choose a later date for your travel, please contact Finnair Customer Service or your travel agency.

You can check your passenger rights here.

3 March 2020, last updated 9 March 2020