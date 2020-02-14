Finnair cancels flights to mainland China until end of winter season, flies to Hong Kong daily in March 2020

Finnair will cancel its flights to Beijing Capital Airport and to Shanghai during March 1-28, 2020 (until the end of the winter season), as the coronavirus situation has led to a temporary decline in air travel between China and Europe.

Finnair will also cancel one of its double daily flights to Hong Kong between March 1 and March 28, 2020. Finnair has already earlier communicated the cancellation of its Nanjing, Beijing Daxing and Guangzhou flights during March due to the declined demand for group travel from China.

Customers whose flights have been cancelled can change their travel dates or get a full ticket refund by contacting Finnair customer services.

As Finnair communicated in connection with its financial results on February 7, the direct financial impact of coronavirus during Q1 2020 is relatively limited, even if the mainland China cancellations continued until the end of Q1 2020.