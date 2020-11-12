Finnair cancels Brussels-Kittilä route before it starts

In March 2020, Finnair proudly announced it would launch a new route from Brussels Airport to Kittilä, a Finnish town north of the Arctic Circle in the Lapland region, this upcoming winter season. The flights will be operated weekly on Saturdays from 19 December 2020 to 6 March 2021 with an Airbus A320.

However, our colleague Thibault Lapers recently found out that the route had disappeared from the reservation systems. Upon enquiring at Finnair, he received this confirmation of the cancellation of the route from spokeswoman Heidi Lemmetyinen: “I can confirm that this route has unfortunately been cancelled. Of course, we hope to resume our operations in the future when the coronavirus situation improves.”

TUI fly Belgium also schedules flights from Brussels to Kittilä for the upcoming winter and they are still available in the booking systems.