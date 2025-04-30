Finnair cancels 140 flights on May 2 due to industrial action, affecting 12,000 passengers

Finnair announced it will cancel approximately 140 flights on Friday, May 2, due to a four-hour industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) that is expected to significantly disrupt key airport operations, including aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and catering.

About 12,000 customers are affected by these cancellations. Disruptions will extend across the day due to shifting strike times.

Flight rerouting is offered via Finnair’s app and “Manage Booking” service. Refunds are available for unused tickets. Passengers are advised to carry essentials in hand luggage due to likely baggage delays at Helsinki Airport.

Finnair COO Jaakko Schildt expressed disappointment over the timing, especially during the busy May Day weekend, and pledged full support to impacted passengers. The IAU has also announced another strike on May 5, which may cause additional flight disruptions.