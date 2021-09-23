Finnair and Turkish Airlines launch codeshares, enabling more choice for travellers

Finnair and Turkish Airlines today announced a codeshare agreement that brings more choice to the airline’s customers. Starting September 29, the Finnair AY code will be added to the Turkish Airlines route between Helsinki and Istanbul, and from Istanbul to Athens, Sofia, Thessaloniki, Amman, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor, Antalya and Gazipasa. Respectively, the Turkish Airlines TK code will be added to the following routes from Finnair’s Helsinki hub: Kuopio, Vaasa, Oulu, Rovaniemi, Reykjavik, Tallinn, Tartu, Riga, Vilnius, Antalya and Gazipasa.

“We are happy to be able to offer more options to our customers, as travel now starts to recover and our customers are again able to fulfil their travel dreams”, says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair. “We also welcome Turkish Airlines’ customers to explore the beautiful Nordics through our extensive network of connections from Helsinki.”

“We are glad to expand our current interline cooperation in terms of this codeshare agreement with Finnair. With the introduction of joint flights on several destinations in Finland, Turkey and Baltics, Iceland, South Europe, North Africa and Middle East, passengers would enjoy more travel alternatives through the combined flights”, said Ahmet Bolat PhD., Turkish Airlines’ Chief Investment & Technology Officer.

Turkish Airlines flies to more countries and international destinations than any other airline in the world and currently operates to more than 300 international passenger and cargo destinations in total, in 127 countries.

Turkish Airlines (Star Alliance) and Finnair (oneworld) are part of different alliances.