Finnair and Juneyao Air enter into a joint business partnership on the Helsinki-Shanghai route and beyond

Finnair and Shanghai-based Juneyao Air will enter into a joint business partnership on 1 July 2021, where the two carriers will cooperate commercially on flights between Helsinki and Shanghai as well as points beyond in China and Europe.

Finnair and Juneyao Air started a codeshare cooperation in July 2019, when Juneyao Air launched its Shanghai-Helsinki route. The joint business further deepens the partnership, providing corporate and leisure customers with more flexible routing options, attractive fares and enhanced benefits for frequent flyer members. Finnair’s and Juneyao’s customers will benefit from more consistent customer policies for example with baggage allowances, integrated customer care and enhanced frequent flyer award point accrual across the two airlines.

Finnair customers will benefit from improved connectivity to a network of 57 destinations in China from Juneyao’s Shanghai Pudong hub, and Juneyao customers will enjoy better access to Finnair’s extensive network of 65 European destinations via its Helsinki hub. The flights are available at finnair.com.

Finnair and Juneyao Air currently operate 2 flights per week between Helsinki and Shanghai and look forward to increasing frequencies as soon as the pandemic situation allows. In 2019, Finnair and Juneyao Air both operated daily flights between Helsinki and Shanghai.

“Finnair is all about offering the best connections between Europe and Asia”, says Topi Manner, Chief Executive Officer at Finnair. “This is a true win-win partnership, which will enable Finnair and Juneyao customers to enjoy vastly improved access to our joint network. It is also testament to Finnair’s steadfast commitment to China as a strategic market. We look forward to working closely with our friends at Juneyao, to build an even stronger bridge between China and Europe through our Shanghai and Helsinki hubs.”

“We are honoured to formalize this strategic partnership with Finnair to offer our customers a wider range of products and quality services, provide more flexible flight choices, and seamless travel experiences. The joint business with Finnair will allow Juneyao Air to further strengthen its market in Europe, which is an important strategy in our global expansion as it significantly increases Juneyao Air’s presence in an aviation market set to become the ‘high-value carrier’”, said Zhao Hongliang, Chief Executive Officer at Juneyao Air.

Juneyao Air launched its route from Shanghai to Helsinki in July 2019, and since then both Finnair and Juneyao have been codesharing on each other’s Helsinki-Shanghai services and on selected connecting flights from Helsinki to Europe and from Shanghai to other destinations in China. A reciprocal agreement for Finnair Plus and Juneyao Air Club frequent flyer members was also implemented in August 2019, allowing customers to earn and redeem miles and points throughout each partner’s entire network.