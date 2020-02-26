Finnair adds frequencies to Delhi and Los Angeles for peak summer 2020 season

Finnair is adding three weekly frequencies to Delhi once the peak travel season for summer 2020 begins at the end of June. Finnair currently flies four weekly frequencies to Delhi. As of July 1, the route will be operated daily for the remainder of the summer season as well as for the upcoming winter season. Finnair’s Delhi route is operated with an Airbus A330 aircraft and connects well to Finnair’s wide European and transatlantic networks.

Finnair is also adding a weekly frequency to its popular Los Angeles route. The new frequency, which will be operated with an Airbus A350, will be flown on Fridays as of July 3 and will be operated until the end of the 2020 summer season which concludes on October 24, 2020. Currently, Finnair operates three weekly flights year-round to Los Angeles, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. In addition to its year-round Los Angeles flights, Finnair flies to four additional transatlantic destinations, including year-round service to New York JFK as well as seasonal flights to Chicago O’Hare, San Francisco and Miami.

Finnair’s transatlantic routes are operated within the Atlantic joint business between Finnair, American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia. The joint business offers customers additional flight choices, better connections and better pricing on transatlantic routes. Currently, the four airlines operate over 100 daily return flights between Europe and North America.