Finnair adds flights to Nordic holiday destinations for the peak summer season: additional flights to Bodø and Trondheim in Norway, to Ivalo, Kittilä and Kuusamo in Finland and to Visby in Sweden

Finnair is expanding its summer flight offerings to popular Nordic holiday destinations in response to increased demand from European and Asian travellers. The additional flights, running from late June to August, include routes to Bodø and Trondheim in Norway, Ivalo, Kittilä, and Kuusamo in Finland, and Visby in Sweden.

The Chief Commercial Officer, Ole Orvér, highlights the appeal of Northern Europe’s fresh air and natural beauty, offering travellers authentic experiences. The airline aims to provide seamless connections through its Helsinki hub, catering to outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking the picturesque nature of Northern Norway and Finnish Lapland. Finnair also emphasises its status as the only year-round airline serving Finnish Lapland.

Additionally, the airline introduces flights to Visby in Gotland, Sweden, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, from late June to early August.