Finnair adds flights between Helsinki and Asia for summer 2023 in response to demand

Finnair adds flights between its Helsinki hub and key destinations in Asia for summer 2023. Finnair resumes flights between Helsinki and Osaka with three weekly flights and adds frequencies to Tokyo Narita Airport. Finnair also adds frequencies to Hong Kong and Delhi, operating daily to both of these cities during the 2023 summer season.

The Helsinki–Osaka route is operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and Osaka–Helsinki on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays as of 26 March. Helsinki–Tokyo Narita flights are operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and Tokyo Narita–Helsinki on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays as of 27 March. Finnair also flies to Tokyo Haneda airport daily during the summer season.

“We are happy to be able to respond to the increasing travel demand between Europe and key Asian destinations. In summer 2023, we will be operating altogether 14 weekly connections between Finland and Japan, and we have daily connections to Delhi and Hong Kong,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair. “The Helsinki Airport with its spacious new facilities offers an excellent experience both for customers visiting Finland and for those who continue onwards to one of our many European destinations.”

Finnair flight schedules connect smoothly to Finnair’s vast network in Europe. Finnair’s flights between Helsinki and Japan are operated in codeshare with Finnair’s long-term partners Japan Airlines and British Airways, offering more choice and flexibility for customers travelling between Europe and Japan. All the flights can be booked at Finnair.com or with travel agents.