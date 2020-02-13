Finnair adding extra frequencies to New York JFK airport for summer 2020 season

Finnair is adding additional frequencies to its popular New York JFK route for the upcoming summer 2020 season. Between April 4 and October 24, Finnair will operate three additional weekly frequencies on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Between May 4 and October 24, a fourth additional frequency will be added on Tuesdays. Furthermore, a fifth additional frequency will be flown on Sundays for the peak summer season between June 8 and August 30.

Finnair has flown to New York for over 50 years and currently flies daily flights to JFK airport. With these new frequencies, Finnair is adding a total of 250 flights between both destinations. The new frequencies will be operated primarily with an Airbus A350 aircraft.

“For over 50 years, our JFK flights have been Finnair’s flagship route in North America, and we are truly excited to finally bring the A350 on this important route for Finnair,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair. “While preparing their summer travel plans, our customers will also have the flexibility of combining their travel with our other transatlantic partners, which operate over 105 city pairs between Europe and America.”

Since 2013, Finnair has partnered with fellow oneworld alliance members American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia to provide customers with more flight choices, better connections, better pricing and greater service recovery on transatlantic routes through its Atlantic Joint Business (AJB).

This year, Finnair will fly to five transatlantic destinations, including year-round services to New York JFK and Los Angeles LAX as well as seasonal flights to Chicago O’Hare, San Francisco and Miami. Finnair has significantly increased its US capacity in recent years by adding over 117% of seats on the transatlantic corridor since 2015. Last September, Finnair announced David Posey as its first-ever US Signature Menu Chef. Chef Posey curated Nordic-inspired dishes for Business class customers on flights departing from the United States to Helsinki.