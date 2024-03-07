Challenges and opportunities: Finnair’s February 2024 traffic performance amidst strikes and cargo growth

In February 2024, Finnair faced a 2.3% decrease in passenger numbers compared to the same month in 2023, attributed to a two-day political strike at the beginning of the month, leading to approximately 550 flight cancellations. Despite the strike, overall capacity (measured in Available Seat Kilometres) increased by 3.4% year-on-year. The traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, decreased by 0.8%, resulting in a Passenger Load Factor decline of 3.1% points to 72.1%.

The Asian traffic saw a 10.6% increase in capacity, while North Atlantic capacity decreased by 10.9%. European traffic experienced a 3.7% increase in capacity, and the Middle Eastern capacity declined by 6.3% due to cancelled flights to Israel. Domestic traffic capacity increased by 0.9%.

Revenue Passenger Kilometres increased by 2.3% in Asian traffic but decreased in North Atlantic (-9.5%), European (-0.9%), Middle Eastern (-4.6%), and domestic (-0.4%) traffic.

Passenger Load Factor varied across regions, with 70.4% in Asian traffic, 60.4% in North Atlantic traffic, 75.5% in European traffic, 79.5% in Middle Eastern traffic, and 72.1% in domestic traffic.

Cargo performance showed a positive trend, with total cargo tonnes increasing by 10.3% year-on-year in February, driven by increased Asian and European capacity. Revenue cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 9.8%.

In terms of punctuality, 75.3% of Finnair flights arrived on schedule in February 2024, a decrease from 79.7% in the same period of the previous year.