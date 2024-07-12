Baby born mid-flight on Finnair plane to Paris

Exceptional scenes unfolded on Finnair flight AY1571 (Airbus A320 OH-LXF) from Helsinki to Paris CDG on Friday morning when a woman unexpectedly gave birth mid-air. The woman, unaware of her pregnancy, went into labour about an hour before the plane was due to land.

Despite the dramatic turn of events, the flight continued as scheduled, landing at Charles-de-Gaulle airport where a medical team was on standby to assist the mother and newborn. Aida Vellamo from Finnair’s communications confirmed the birth and praised the crew’s handling of the situation.

A firefighter named Olli Paavola, who was also on the flight, assisted in the birth along with a flight attendant. Paavola, who has experience as an ambulance driver, said the delivery was swift and occurred in the plane’s toilet. The baby boy and mother were reported to be in good health upon landing.

Finnair ensures that its staff are trained to manage various in-flight emergencies and can consult with healthcare professionals via satellite phone if necessary. The airline’s policy allows pregnant women to fly up to the 36th week of pregnancy for flights over two hours.

This rare event left the flight with one additional passenger upon arrival in Paris, illustrating the unpredictable nature of air travel.